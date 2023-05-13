Indigie Femme, Open Mic with Nancy Scott

media release: The connection of the Northern and Southern Hemisphere’s is what Indigie Femme is about! The weavings from their cultural matrilineage, of Dine (Black Mountain, Arizona, USA) and Maori, Samoa (Aotearoa – New Zealand) exude through Tash Terry and Elena Higgins’ dynamic performances! Indigie Femme’s thought-provoking lyrics combined with their powerful voices and fusion of percussions – cajun, medicine drum, djembe, guitars, & harmonica leave their audiences spell bound!

The multi award winning duo, Indigie Femme’s music has been described as, “A twist of world beats lavish the acoustic folk duo who tap into their indigenous roots.” Indigie Femme’s worldly vibrations ignite the collective consciousness to bring hope and healing to Mother Earth through their powerful performances.

Followed by 90-minute Open Mic hosted by Nancy Scott

"Nancy Scott is a long-time performer who has been instrumental in encouraging other artists and promoting women's music. She hosted a monthly singer-songwriter circle at Patsy's Café in Austin for 9 years and she encourages new performers, while hosting the Living Room stage at NWMF every year. For over 45 years she has been creating songs, ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country, that draw upon her daily experiences and express her soul. She was selected for NWMFs open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. In addition to her solo gigs, Nancy has played in the Peoples Orchestra of Austin and joined other musicians at Texas women's prisons, performed at benefits, and also did kid's shows for 6 years in the 90's. Her most recent recording is Heartprints in Clay, 1995. A new recording will be in the works within the year. She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women's Music in 2018."

