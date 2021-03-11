ONLINE: The “Infamous Chicago Seven Trial" and William Kunstler

media release: The film Trial of the Chicago Seven is available at Netflix. The film will be discussed by David Langum, author of William Kunstler, America’s Most Hated Lawyer (attorney for Chicago Seven).

What are your rights in protest vs civil disobedience vs riots? What are rights in court? Not about Left or Right protests, but about judicial rights and history, 1968-69 Chicago.

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Sign up for Mar. 11, 7 PM cst Zoom presentation from Elgin's Gail Borden Library

