Infinite Harmony Whiskey Dinner

Seatings at 6 pm and 8 pm: The concept of "Wa" in Japanese culture loosely translates into English as meaning harmony within social groups and a desire to promote a connected community at the expense of one’s own desires. This concept also describes Suntory’s exquisite Japanese whiskies. Dave Brown writes that “the complexities are controlled within a seamless whole — and this applies across the range.” It is only fitting that we would pair such harmonious whiskies with Shinji Muramoto and Matt Morris, of Restaurant Muramoto and Morris Ramen, respectively. Shinji and Matt have been masterfully creating the best Japanese food in Madison for over a decade. Join us as these chefs take us through a coursed dinner featuring Yamazaki, Hibiki and Hakushu whiskies. Tickets are $65.