ONLINE: Information Access at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

media release: The Challenge of Making Information Accessible

ARMA Madison is excited to present Mary Behshid, who will take us behind the scenes at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory located in Pasadena, CA.

Mary's presentation tells the story of the last 5 years of Information Professionals at JPL who were tasked with assessing and addressing JPL's Chief Engineer's strategic goal of opening access to information that's historically been closed. Learn how JPL is managing data from space missions and wrestling with information governance problems such as security, access, long term project durations, change managment, etc.

Mary is a manager in the Enterprise & Information Systems Engineering Section at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasedena, CA. She's also involved in instructional information-focused initiatives, information access and marketing & handling, that enable the lab to more efficiently and appropriately share information to accelerate innovation.

In keeping with our chapter tradition, this meeting is also our annual charity event, with a portion of ticket sales and all donations going to the Toys for Tots campaign this year.

Even if you can't attend, you can still contribute to help make this Christmas special for area kids and families! Sign in like you would register for the meeting, and enter an amount for the Toys for Tots fundraiser.

