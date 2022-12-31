Inner Peace is My Superpower!

press release: Special kids’ class for New Year’s Eve

Everyone seeks happiness and often we look outside ourselves for it – in friendships, special recognition, or the latest new thing. In this special New Year’s Eve class, we look at what Buddha says about how we can tap into reliable happiness, our inner peace, already within our own mind. By recognizing, relating to, maintaining a special experience of inner peace, we can be of great benefit to ourselves and others – no matter what comes our way.

This class will include two guided meditations, a short talk, and activity. After class we’ll join the adults for snacks and a kid-friendly toast in the gathering space. Everyone welcome!

Cost: $3 per child ($8 for 3 or more from same family) through Dec. 23; $5 per child ($12 family) after.

Find info here on a simultaneous talk for adults.