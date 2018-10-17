Innovation Day

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Discovery Building | 330 N. Orchard St., Madison 

Be among the first to hear from leading researchers about some of the most commercially exciting discoveries at UW-Madison.

1:00 p.m. Welcome & Opening Remarks

Greg Keenan, manager of WARF's Accelerator Program

1:30 p.m. Quick Pitch Presentations

Sneak peek: Hear from the investigators moving promising technologies closer to the marketplace and learn how the WARF Accelerator Program is helping to de-risk their discoveries. Presentations include:

  • Advanced Protein Analysis for Improved Drug Development
  • Innovative Process for the Production of Renewable Chemicals Used in Paints, Coatings and Adhesives
  • Cosajaba Oil as a Growth-Promoting, Survival-Enhancing Feed Ingredient in High Value Fish Species
  • Improving Cancer Therapies Using a Novel Micelle Drug Delivery Technology
  • Energy Recovery and Foot Traffic Monitoring Using Powerboard Smart Building Technology

3:00 p.m. Keynote Speaker, Byron Reese

A successful tech entrepreneur and author of The Fourth Age: Smart Robots, Conscious Computers, and the Future of Humanity, Reese will provide an inspiring keynote address about technology's effect on the future.

4:00 p.m. WARF Innovation Awards

Recognizing early-stage innovation - finalists will share three-minute summaries of their technologies. Finalists include:

  • Machine Vision for Seeing Around Corners
  • Artificial Vascular Grafts Mimic Native Blood Vessels
  • Improved Qubit to Advance Quantum Computing
  • Inspired by Origins of Life, Peptide Synthesis Method Could Yield New Therapeutics
  • Potential Cure Strategy for HIV Infection
  • Receptor Discovery Could Neutralize Common Cold
  • Non-Invasive Method to Sort Cancer Immunotherapy Cells

4:45 p.m. Reception

Enjoy appetizers, drinks and networking.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
