Innovation Day

press release: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Discovery Building | 330 N. Orchard St., Madison

Be among the first to hear from leading researchers about some of the most commercially exciting discoveries at UW-Madison.

1:00 p.m. Welcome & Opening Remarks

Greg Keenan, manager of WARF's Accelerator Program

1:30 p.m. Quick Pitch Presentations

Sneak peek: Hear from the investigators moving promising technologies closer to the marketplace and learn how the WARF Accelerator Program is helping to de-risk their discoveries. Presentations include:

Advanced Protein Analysis for Improved Drug Development

Innovative Process for the Production of Renewable Chemicals Used in Paints, Coatings and Adhesives

Cosajaba Oil as a Growth-Promoting, Survival-Enhancing Feed Ingredient in High Value Fish Species

Improving Cancer Therapies Using a Novel Micelle Drug Delivery Technology

Energy Recovery and Foot Traffic Monitoring Using Powerboard Smart Building Technology

3:00 p.m. Keynote Speaker, Byron Reese

A successful tech entrepreneur and author of The Fourth Age: Smart Robots, Conscious Computers, and the Future of Humanity, Reese will provide an inspiring keynote address about technology's effect on the future.

4:00 p.m. WARF Innovation Awards

Recognizing early-stage innovation - finalists will share three-minute summaries of their technologies. Finalists include:

Machine Vision for Seeing Around Corners

Artificial Vascular Grafts Mimic Native Blood Vessels

Improved Qubit to Advance Quantum Computing

Inspired by Origins of Life, Peptide Synthesis Method Could Yield New Therapeutics

Potential Cure Strategy for HIV Infection

Receptor Discovery Could Neutralize Common Cold

Non-Invasive Method to Sort Cancer Immunotherapy Cells

4:45 p.m. Reception

Enjoy appetizers, drinks and networking.