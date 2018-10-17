Innovation Day
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Discovery Building | 330 N. Orchard St., Madison
Be among the first to hear from leading researchers about some of the most commercially exciting discoveries at UW-Madison.
1:00 p.m. Welcome & Opening Remarks
Greg Keenan, manager of WARF's Accelerator Program
1:30 p.m. Quick Pitch Presentations
Sneak peek: Hear from the investigators moving promising technologies closer to the marketplace and learn how the WARF Accelerator Program is helping to de-risk their discoveries. Presentations include:
- Advanced Protein Analysis for Improved Drug Development
- Innovative Process for the Production of Renewable Chemicals Used in Paints, Coatings and Adhesives
- Cosajaba Oil as a Growth-Promoting, Survival-Enhancing Feed Ingredient in High Value Fish Species
- Improving Cancer Therapies Using a Novel Micelle Drug Delivery Technology
- Energy Recovery and Foot Traffic Monitoring Using Powerboard Smart Building Technology
3:00 p.m. Keynote Speaker, Byron Reese
A successful tech entrepreneur and author of The Fourth Age: Smart Robots, Conscious Computers, and the Future of Humanity, Reese will provide an inspiring keynote address about technology's effect on the future.
4:00 p.m. WARF Innovation Awards
Recognizing early-stage innovation - finalists will share three-minute summaries of their technologies. Finalists include:
- Machine Vision for Seeing Around Corners
- Artificial Vascular Grafts Mimic Native Blood Vessels
- Improved Qubit to Advance Quantum Computing
- Inspired by Origins of Life, Peptide Synthesis Method Could Yield New Therapeutics
- Potential Cure Strategy for HIV Infection
- Receptor Discovery Could Neutralize Common Cold
- Non-Invasive Method to Sort Cancer Immunotherapy Cells
4:45 p.m. Reception
Enjoy appetizers, drinks and networking.