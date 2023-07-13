Insect Detectives

media release: Grab the kids and join us for a fun morning outdoors learning about nature in our Family Field Trip series this summer! July 13: Check out our bug collection (non-living), search for bugs using magnifying glasses, and discuss why insects are amazing and not always scary.

These field trips are designed to be fun and educational for families with kids. Madison Audubon educators Carolyn Byers and Mickenzee Okon will pair some of our school year lessons and games to make these outings not just informational but memorable and silly all in one.

Adults are required to stay with their child participants during these field trips. Registration is limited to 20 children (plus their adults), and limited to groups that are registering for children as part of their group. Registration for each week’s field trip will open 6 weeks in advance.

Summer Schedule: all field trips will be held on Thursday mornings at 10:00am. There are no rain dates, so if weather is poor, we will notify everyone by 7am the day of if the field trip is cancelled.