RSVP for Insect Photography
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Capture those beautiful images of bumble bees, butterflies, and other insects visiting vibrant flowers this summer! Join us to learn techniques for photographing common insects in nature. We will also discuss equipment and how to identify your subjects.
Saturday, July 17, 1-4 p.m. Register by July 7.
$28/$22 member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden
Arts Notices