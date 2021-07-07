RSVP for Insect Photography

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Capture those beautiful images of bumble bees, butterflies, and other insects visiting vibrant flowers this summer! Join us to learn techniques for photographing common insects in nature.  We will also discuss equipment and how to identify your subjects.

Saturday, July 17, 1-4 p.m. Register by July 7.

$28/$22 member

608-246-4550
