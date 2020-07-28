ONLINE: Insect "Rockstars" of the Garden

press release: Tuesday, July 28, noon:

Karen Oberhauser (Monarch butterflies), Susan Carpenter (Bumble bees) and Brad Herrick (Dragonflies)

Insect “Rockstars” of the Garden

Insects are critical components of many ecosystems; they pollinate plants, control many pests, are indicators of environmental quality, and provide an important source of food for many other organisms. Unfortunately, about 40% of the world’s insect species are declining in numbers. At the UW-Madison Arboretum, we’re supporting insect populations by providing needed habitat, and are also monitoring their abundance as part of regional and national citizen science programs. Join us to learn more about bees, dragonflies and butterflies, and what you can do to help them.

Karen Oberhauser is the Director of the UW-Madison Arboretum. She and her students have conducted research on several aspects of monarch butterfly ecology. Her research depends on traditional lab and field techniques, as well as the contributions of a variety of audiences through citizen science. She developed a science education program that involves courses for teachers, and opportunities for youth to engage in research. Karen has authored over 90 papers on her research on monarchs, insect conservation, and citizen science.

Susan Carpenter is a Senior Outreach Specialist and native plant gardener at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum. Since 2003, she has worked with students and community volunteers to maintain and monitor a 4-acre garden representing the plant communities of southern Wisconsin. She also leads a conservation project that involves students and the public in documenting and studying native bumble bees, including the endangered rusty-patched bumble bee, Bombus affinis. A graduate of Stanford University, Susan earned her MS in Botany and MS in Science Education at UW–Madison.

Brad Herrick holds a B.A. in Biology from Luther College and an M.S. in Ecosystems Studies from UW-Green Bay. He is the ecologist and research program manager at the UW-Madison Arboretum. His research interests include plant community ecology, invasion biology, and environmental monitoring. He also assists in developing long-term restoration plans for Arboretum lands. Recently he has been investigating the biology, ecology, and control mechanisms of the non-native, invasive jumping worm.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

