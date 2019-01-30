Inside False Confessions: Making a Murderer 2

press release: The Wisconsin Union Theater presents False Confessions: Inside Making a Murderer 2 in Shannon Hall on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 8:00 pm. Pricing is as follows: UW-Madison students are $10-$20, Union Members $30, General Public is $33, and Gold Circle is $65. Tickets sold on day of show cost an additional $5. Tickets may be bought online , by phone at 608-265-ARTS (2787) or in person, see locations and hours here . Tickets available online only until Monday, 11/26/18.

Join Brendan Dassey’s lawyers Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin as they discuss with moderator Dean Strang coerced and false confessions, interrogation tactics, and the wrongful conviction of Dassey whose case and post-conviction process have captivated the world.

Laura Nirider is a clinical assistant professor of law and co-director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions of Youth at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in Chicago. Her clients have included Brendan Dassey, whose case was profiled in the Netflix Global series Making a Murderer, and Damien Echols of the West Memphis Three, whose case was profiled in the documentary West of Memphis. She is a frequent presenter on interrogations at defender and law enforcement training conferences around the country and has been featured in film and television programs on interrogations. Recently, she co-authored an amicus curiae brief that was cited by the U.S. Supreme Court in J.D.B. v. North Carolina for the proposition that the risk of false confession is "all the more troubling...and all the more acute...when the subject of custodial interrogation is a juvenile.”

Steven Drizin is a clinical professor of law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law where he has been on the faculty since 1991. He served as the legal director of the Clinic's renowned Center on Wrongful Convictions from March 2005 to September 2013. At the Center, professor Drizin's research interests involve the study of false confessions and his policy work focuses on supporting efforts around the country to require law enforcement agencies to electronically record custodial interrogations. Drizin co-founded the Center on Wrongful Convictions of Youth in 2008, the first innocence organization to focus on representing defendants who were only teenagers when they were wrongfully convicted. Drizin represent Brendan Dassey.

Dean A. Strang is a lawyer in Madison, Wisconsin. Co-founder of StrangBradley LLC, his work includes five years as Wisconsin’s first federal defender. He is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Virginia School of Law and has been an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School and the University of Wisconsin Law School. Mr. Strang is a member of the American Law Institute and serves on several charity boards, including the Wisconsin Innocence Project. His first book, Worse than the Devil was published in 2013. His second book, about America’s biggest mass trial, will be published in early 2019.

This forum is presented by T-Presents, the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Performing Arts Committee, and the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Society and Politics Committee. This project was supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.