ONLINE: Inside Lands

MEDIA RELEASE: Outside Lands is proud to present Inside Lands, a free virtual festival featuring two days of music and never before seen footage to celebrate the past 12 years of our festival’s history and everything we love about the Bay Area.

On August 28 & 29 at 4pm PT (6 PM CT), join us for two days of music and never before seen footage to celebrate all things Outside Lands from the past 12 years of our festival’s history. Tune in for iconic archival sets, exclusive live performances, interviews with artists, plus features with the festival curators, small businesses and community that make Outside Lands truly one of a kind.

Follow the twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands channel for updates on all things Inside Lands.