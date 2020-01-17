Inside Out

Madison Ballet

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Warm your winter night with a performance that will inspire the mind and ignite the spirit. Inside Out showcases the talented dancemakers who call Madison Ballet home.

 Artistic Director Sara Stewart Schumann debuts the fourth and final section, “Winter,” of her series based on Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and seasoned dancer Malachi Squires presents his sensuous tango-inspired ballet The Restless Hours.

 Finally, Ballet Master and Madison native Rachelle Butlerpremieres an original ballet featuring fan-favorite dancer Jacob Brooks. Butler’s compelling work explores the difficult path faced by artists of color who are expected to fit into the traditional ballet ideal of beauty.

608-278-7990
