Mason Lounge 416 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
courtesy Bob Kerwin
media release: Inside Pocket is a jazz quartet based in Madison, Wisconsin. Tonight we'll highlight new original compositions, and play a mix of bluesy groove-based jazz, and contemporary jazz by Kenny Garrett, Pat Metheny, and others.
Bob Kerwin – sax
Francis Deck – bass
Kevin Adler – drums
Mark Ramirez – keys
Find tunes and more at the Inside Pocket webpage.
