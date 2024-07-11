Inside Urban Triage: A Conversation with CEO Brandi Grayson

media release: This intimate gathering aims to delve deeper into our organization, Urban Triage, and provide you with insights into our programs, upcoming community events, and our future trajectory.

﻿6 pm, 7/11, Urban Triage office, 2312 S. Park St.

Here's a sneak peek at the agenda:

Diving Deeper with Urban Triage

Programs impact

Where are we headed as an organization

What do we need & how to get involved

Upcoming community events

Impact of our 1st Gala & how to join our 2025 Planning Committee

Feedback

608-299-4128
