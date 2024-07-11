Inside Urban Triage: A Conversation with CEO Brandi Grayson
media release: This intimate gathering aims to delve deeper into our organization, Urban Triage, and provide you with insights into our programs, upcoming community events, and our future trajectory.
6 pm, 7/11, Urban Triage office, 2312 S. Park St.
Here's a sneak peek at the agenda:
Diving Deeper with Urban Triage
Programs impact
Where are we headed as an organization
What do we need & how to get involved
Upcoming community events
Impact of our 1st Gala & how to join our 2025 Planning Committee
Feedback
Info
Special Interests