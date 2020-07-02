press release: Concerts on the Rooftop. Gates 5:30 pm, trivia 6 pm. FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Close your eyes and you won’t know the difference. Open them and you still might be fooled. The Insiders present the premier Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers experience. With six veteran musicians and decades of combined stage and touring experience, The Insiders are genuinely running down the dream.