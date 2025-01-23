media release: Insidious: The Further You Fear brings a new spine-chilling show to Overture Hall on Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences will face their deepest fears in this must-see production that promises to leave you on the edge of your seat. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

The terrifying world of INSIDIOUS™ comes to life in INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR, an immersive horror experience that truly blurs the lines between reality and fiction. Join a live ghost-hunting seminar led by the notorious Spectral Sightings team, only to watch as it descends into a bone-chilling nightmare, transforming the safety of our world into the ominous realm of The Further. Your courage will be tested as you meet face-to-face with the darkest entities from the INSIDIOUS™ saga in an experience so vivid and frightening that you will stay glued to your seat from start to finish.

May not be appropriate for young audiences due to content, length or atmosphere.

