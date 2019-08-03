Inspired by Wisconsin's Native Plants

press release: Join us as we welcome Susan Carpenter of UW Madison Arboretum for a free presentation on Wisconsin's native plants. Susan will discuss identification, ecology, and maintenance of several native species as part of a celebration of "Starry Prairie", a new mural on the back of River Arts on Water Gallery. The mural, created by Sauk Prairie artists Mary Dickey and Rhonda Nass, celebrates the Great Sauk State Trail and various Wisconsin native species.

Susan Carpenter is the native plant gardener at the UW-Madison Arboretum, where she works with students and community volunteers to maintain a 4-acre garden representing the plant communities of southern Wisconsin. She leads a pollinator conservation project that involves the public in monitoring and studying native bumble bees, including the federally endangered rusty-patched bumble bee.

Weather permitting, part of this presentation will take place outside on the deck, facing the mural. Seating is limited and general admission. Doors open 9:30am

*This program is supported in part by a grant from the Sauk County UW Extension, Arts, & Culture Committee and Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.