RSVP for Inspired by Wright: Galentine's Edition

Tour focusing on Wright's use of shapes, ages 12 & up, 10 am, 2/11, Monona Terrace. $20. RSVP by 10 am, 2/10.

media release: Tour Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center and see how its designer, world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, saw geometric shapes as underlying forms of nature. You’ll learn how this influenced his design of the building and use this knowledge to create your own Wright-inspired glass piece of art.

All visitors will be required to wear a face covering. Ticket sales end 24 hours before event. For groups of 10 or more, contact Heather Sabin at hsabin@mononaterrace.com

This is an Essential Madison Experience, a hands-on experience designed just for you. It’s authentic, immersive, and uniquely Madison.