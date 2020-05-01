ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Gib's Recipe + Instagram Live: Friday, May 1, Isthmus Instagram, 3 pm

In an effort to keep Madison connected through cocktails and food, while also supporting local chefs and restaurants, Isthmus continues its Instagram Live video series. Tune in this Friday as Gib's bar manager Kyle Hildebrandt makes a spicy drink. We encourage you to get the ingredients and make the recipe along with us.

What ya need:

.75 ounce chili-infused (Tito’s) vodka

.75 ounce Control C pisco

.375 ounce pineapple gomme syrup

.125 ounce Combier

.75 ounce cucumber juice

.50 ounce lime juice

What ya do:

1. Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin full of ice.

2. Shake for 10 seconds vigorously.

3. Double strain into a glass over ice, no garnish.