ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Porter-Bandit Tortilla Recipe + Instagram Live: Monday, May 4, Isthmus Instagram, 3 pm

Porter will be reopening for takeout and delivery on Monday May 4. You can preorder items here. Bandit will be open on Cinco de Mayo and then every Friday and Saturday. Making fresh tortillas can be intimidating at first, but the end result is unlike anything you have tried before. Jonathan Correa of Porter-Bandit will show us how to make this recipe this Monday in an Instagram Live.

What ya need:

500 grams white or whole grain corn

3 quarts water + some extra

5 grams calcium hydroxide (CAL) (available at Mexican mercados)

What ya do:

1. Clean the corn.

2. Bring water to a simmer. Dissolve CAL in a few ounces of cold water, and add.

3. Add corn, and simmer for 20-60 minutes. After 20 minutes, begin to check the kernels for doneness (when the pericarp easily rubs free from the kernel).

4. Remove from heat and let cool overnight.

5. Pour off liquid and cover corn with cold fresh water. Agitate and rub the kernels. Strain and set aside for grinding.

6. Grind corn on the finest setting your grinder has, slowly adding water as needed as you grind. Collect masa (the dough for the tortillas) and wrap tightly.

7. Heat griddle or comal to 650 degrees. Place a golf ball size piece of masa between two pieces of plastic before pressing on your tortilla press, or use a rolling pin or your hands to press the tortilla. Remove the plastic and gently place tortilla on hot griddle and cook for 30 seconds. Flip as soon as the edge starts to lift from the pan and cook for another 30 seconds. Flip a third time and if all goes well you will get a beautiful puff.

8. Place tortilla in an insulated container or between cotton cloths for holding.

9. Enjoy immediately; refrigerate/freeze extras.