media release: 27 Bones Studio and Spilt Milk present Instar 2: a Celebration of Musicians and Makers on 4/27/24 at the Cardinal Bar near downtown Madison. This is the second event in the Instar series.

The event will take place from 12:00 pm to 8:30 pm, with a selection of seven musicians including Luke McGovern, The Devil Said Jump, and The Living Johnsons. Local craftspeople will be vending from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with a special “sensory friendly hour” between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm where lower lighting, complimentary ear plugs and no music will facilitate a more comfortable shopping experience for those with sensory processing difficulties.

Tickets are available ahead of time via eventbrite. They are $5 beforehand and $10 at the door.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/instarexperience

Instar Experience is an event series curated by local artists Sigra DeWeese and Jessi Neumann (27 Bones Studio and Spilt Milk) that aims to celebrate and elevate local musicians and craftspeople and provide a platform for up and comers to showcase their work.