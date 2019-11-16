press release: Join the first cohort for the Progress Center for Black Women's Insitute for Transformative Community Engagement's Final Project!

You're invited to join us for brunch and brilliant discussion! This event serves as the cohort's final project and presentation. You'll learn about what they've been up to since August, the skills they've learned, and the concerns about their neighborhoods that are most pressing for them. AND --- You'll have the opportunity to hear their pitch to each of you in attendance!

There is no cost to attend.

This event is family friendly!

Learn more about the cohort and the Institute for Transformative Community Engagement HERE.