ONLINE: Institutions Respond: Ensuring Equitable Care

press release: The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated health disparities in Wisconsin and across the world. The challenges of equity and systemic racism have been magnified as protests at the death of George Floyd from police brutality ignited a movement for justice, locally and globally. Bringing together diverse campus, community and international voices—including UW faculty, health care providers, public health experts and policy makers—the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) is hosting a new webinar series, “COVID & Equity: What We’ve Learned; Where We Go From Here.”

The series begins July 23 and continues July 30, August 20 and August 27, moving from local to global challenges and lessons learned to planning for the future. The first three panel presentations will be from 9-10 a.m. Central Daylight time.

July 30: “Institutions Respond: Ensuring Equitable Care” will explore how institutions, including the World Health Organization and World Bank, have responded to the pandemic. What policies have guided the response? How have they failed communities of color? How can institutional bias be addressed? Who will ensure care is available to all? Ambassador John E. Lange, senior fellow for Global Health Diplomacy at the United Nations Foundation, moderates the panel that includes Stewart Simonson, WHO assistant director general; Graham Harrison, senior science and technology specialist with the World Bank’s Africa Centers of Excellence (ACE) Impact Project, and Sumudu Atapattu, director of Research Centers and senior lecturer at the UW-Madison Law School. Register for the webinar here.