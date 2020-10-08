ONLINE: Insurance Certificate for the Business Professional

RSVP here.

press release: EMPLOYER THURSDAYS!!

Thursday, October 8, 1 pm, Via Zoom

Learn more about Madison College's 14 credit Insurance Certificate for the Business Professional and how to apply for full scholarships generously provided by WPS Health Solutions! In this information session you will learn about the certificate program, how to apply and receive support in pursuing your education, career options with this certificate, and opportunities for continued educational advancement and support beyond the 14 credit Insurance Certificate.

Careers in the Insurance Industry

Accounting: Accountants are needed to assist with general accounting, budgeting and regulatory reporting matters.

Actuaries: Actuaries assist in determining proper insurance premium rates and amounts of claim reserves.

Agents: Professional work with existing and new policyholders.

Attorneys: Attorneys handle legal issues for both the company and policyholders.

Auditors and examiners: Internal auditors are needed by companies. CPA auditors are needed for external audits of companies. Regulatory examiners are needed to audit companies’ regulatory financial statements.

Claim Adjustors: Claim Adjustors analyze policyholder losses and determine the proper amounts that should be paid to the policyholders.

Customer Service Representatives: Customer service representatives help provide service to new and existing policyholders with their insurance needs such as policy language, billing, claims, general questions, and renewals.

Human Resource Specialists: These personnel administer HR functions.

Investment managers and specialists. Investment specialists are needed to manage investment portfolios.

Marketing Specialists: Marketing specialists develop overall marketing and sales strategies.

Managers: Managers administer various aspects of the companies’ functions.

Programmers and IT specialists: IT Professionals assist in IT systems management. Programmers write and maintain system software, including web based applications and phone communications.

Project Managers: Project managers work on projects and coordinate all involved departments and vendors to achieve the purpose of the project.