ONLINE: Perspectives on Insuring Against Low Risk, High Cost Events (eg, Pandemics)

press release: Friday, November 6 from 12pm-2pm CST

Virtual event held via Zoom

The Thompson Center is pleased to announce a virtual panel discussion with experts on the current challenges and future possibilities of insuring low risk, high cost events. This virtual event is part of the Thompson Center’s ongoing series: Preparing for Public Emergencies.

Panelists

Tom Baker, William Maul Measey Professor of Law and Health Sciences at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Reporter for the American Law Institute’s recently published Restatement of the Law, Liability Insurance and leading scholar of insurance law and policy

Lloyd Dixon, Rand Corporation, author of Key Questions to Ask in Designing a Federal Pandemic Insurance Program and Is It Time for a Federal Pandemic Insurance Program?

Linda Kornfeld, Partner & Vice Chair of Insurance Recovery Practice Group at Blank Rome LLP

Arthur J. Park, Partner at Mozley Finlayson Loggins LLP, author of What to Reasonably Expect in the Coming Years from the Reasonable Expectations of Insured Doctrine

Shanthi Ramnath, Policy Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and author of What is Business Interruption Insurance and How Is It Related to the Covid-19 Pandemic?

David Rivkin, Partner at Baker Hostetler, former Bush & Reagan Administrations official and coauthor of “Coronavirus, Contracts & the Constitution” on 8/18/20 in the Wall Street Journal

Moderator: Ty Leverty, Associate Professor of Risk & Insurance & Gerald D. Stephens CPCU Distinguished Chair in Risk at the University of Wisconsin School of Business

Approved for 1.5 CLEs. Cosponsors of this webinar are the University of Wisconsin Law School, Austin E. Cofrin School of Business at UW-Green Bay, Lubar School of Business at UW-Milwaukee, and the Wisconsin School of Business Department of Risk & Insurance at UW-Madison.

This virtual event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions through the Zoom platform.