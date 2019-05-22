press release: FREE and open to the public!

Celebrating Ability is proud to bring to Stoughton a free screening of the film, "Intelligent Lives" by creator, Dan Habib! We are honored to have Dan Habib personally addressing our group, and introducing his film via video-conference!

6:00 Doors open at Stoughton Opera House

6:30pm Introduction by Dan Habib and film screening

8:00 Panel discussion

Afterwards, please join us for refreshments at Viking Brew Pub, a short walk from the Stoughton Opera House.

ABOUT THE FILM, INTELLIGENT LIVES

Intelligent Lives stars three pioneering young American adults with intellectual disabilities – Micah, Naieer, and Naomie – who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college, and the workforce. Academy Award-winning actor and narrator Chris Cooper contextualizes the lives of these central characters through the emotional personal story of his son Jesse, as the film unpacks the shameful and ongoing track record of intelligence testing in the U.S.

'Intelligent Lives' challenges what it means to be intelligent, and points to a future in which people of all abilities can fully participate in higher education, meaningful employment and intimate relationships.

Visit the 'Intelligent Lives' website to learn more: https://intelligentlives.org/

ABOUT CELEBRATING ABILITY

Celebrating Ability is a local group based out of Stoughton, with the mission to facilitate dialogue and conversation with the disability community.

By creating a conversation and dialogue, we can dispel common myths associated with the life path a person with disabilities has. We also want to increase the number of businesses that provide quality employment for those with disabilities.

By having a greater understanding and willingness to explore new paths, this will allow us to work together as a group, with the support of our community, to create unlimited options for individuals with disabilities.

Celebrating Ability received a grant allowing for a free screening of the film, Intelligent Lives by Dan Habib. Please join us in viewing the film and discussion afterwards on May 22nd, 2019!

Join the conversation online by joining the Celebrating Ability Facebook Group.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1992197110906448