press release: More than two million Ukrainians to date have been displaced because of the brutal invasion by Russia. Millions more are suffering great danger and deprivation in a war zone. Humanitarian aid is needed on every front.

The local Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives organization and the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability will be hosting a benefit concert to raise funds for humanitarian relief for Ukraine on April 3, at the historic old schoolhouse, featuring Intemperance Collective, a band that plays folk-dance and Eastern European music. The Sunday afternoon concert will begin at 2 p.m. The Schoolhouse is located at 110 North Second Street, in downtown Mount Horeb.

The band delights audiences with soulful vocals and a wealth of musical styles. A bevy of traditional Baltic instruments will be heard at the concert, as well as traditional instruments such as the accordion, trumpet, and cello. Eastern European instruments, including the Tamboura, gadulka, and tupan will ring out through the schoolhouse. The joyous music will delight attendees and share the spirit of the region, and donations will help to stem the humanitarian crisis.

Suggested donation for the event is $15. Of course, additional donations for the cause are most welcome. ALL proceeds from this event will benefit both Americares and Doctors Without Borders, two accredited humanitarian organizations working for Ukrainian relief. The event will have many surprises, and a special raffle with prizes from local businesses. We want to offer a safe and comfortable concert experience for everyone, so proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test will be required to attend.

Hosts: Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) and the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. Contact swwaplist@gmail.com for more information on this event.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/441190517762024