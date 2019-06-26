Interactive Movie Matinee & Ice Cream Social
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: This is not your usual quiet movie—for this showing of a very popular intergalactic film, we encourage audience participation when certain words or phrases are used! Cosplay encouraged. (Movie features a friendship between a talking raccoon and tree, plus music from a 1980s cassette tape—can you guess the movie?) Registration required. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
