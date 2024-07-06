Interdependence Day

media release: 2PM-11PM

Outdoor daytime - 2PM-7:30PM - FREE

Indoor nighttime - 7:30PM-11PM - $15ADV / $20DOS

Outdoor Daytime - 2pm - 7:30pm - FREE: M Shays, Lukie p, Hannah and Noa, FlowPoetry, Def Sonic, Old Oaks, Novel Folly

🌚 Indoor Night time - 7:30pm 11pm - $15ADV / $20DOS: Please!, Free Dirt, The Earthlings

Join the Earthlings as they host the first ever outdoor concert at The Bur Oak. The Daytime portion of this event will be held outdoors in the venue’s parking lot and showcase local artists in addition to music. There will be a regulated entrance and limited capacity. The venue is 21+. All Ages are welcome in the company of a parent or guardian.