The Arts Institute presents Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program Retrospective, an exhibition showcasing residencies over the years. The UW–Madison has hosted more than 30 world-class artists in residence since the Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program (IARP) formally launched the in 1999. While in residence, artists teach an interdisciplinary course for university credit, present at least one free public event, and participate in community outreach activities. The show will feature collective shared memories between the Arts Institute and sponsoring departments through photographs, video footage, and printed materials. The Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program Retrospective opens Saturday, September 30 in Gallery 7 in the Humanities Building, and will be up through Thursday, October 12.

In conjunction with the exhibition, previous Interdisciplinary Artist in Residence Faisal Abdu'Allah will participate in a free public event. Faisal Abdu'Allah, Associate Professor of Printmaking and the Faculty Director of The Studio: Creative Arts Community. He first came to UW–Madison as an Interdisciplinary Artist in Residence in 2013. Now, he will host the Spring 2018 Interdisciplinary Arts Residency with Sheron Wray. Hear Faisal talk about his varied experiences with this important and vibrant program and how IARP contributes to campus and the community at this brown bag lunch!

Monday, October 9, 2017, 1:30 - 2:30 pm, Gallery 7, Humanities Building