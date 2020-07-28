ONLINE: Interested in a Career in Construction?

press release: WRTP/BIG STEP is partnering with the Workforce Board, Madison College, local electrical contractors and IBEW 159 to put on a “hands on” training for those interested in becoming electricians. This is a great opportunity for those who want to start a career as an electrician and have a family supporting job!

A journey worker electrician makes over $40 per hour with great benefits!

The information session is going to be virtual on Monday, July 28, 4pm.

This is a mandatory informational session to be selected for this opportunity. RSVP here.