Vasa - Jubileum Lodge

March 10, 1:30 / Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd, Madison"

Interested to know more about your Swedish roots?" / Need encouragement to get started? Our program will include member presentations on discovering your family history and ways of sharing that story. We’ll see an example of finding the Swedish home and farm an ancestor left, and who more ancestors were, starting with a few clues from pictures and papers. All of this is possible because the Swedes have the earliest census records of any country, and they’re online. If you are simply interested in making your collection of family papers, photos and relics better organized and accessible, we’ll look at that, too. We’ll show creative ways of sharing our family history with others and getting the younger people involved.

Contact (608) 238-4981 or robert@rtmerrill.com