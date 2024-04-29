media release: Mon Apr 29, 12 noon – 1 pm — Interfaith Prayer Vigil. UW- Madison Library Mall. An interfaith prayer vigil will be held on the University of Wisconsin Library Mall for victims of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Israeli attacks in the West Bank and the October 7 Hamas attack on Israelis. Members of the Friends Meeting of Madison, the Madison Mennonite Church, Jewish Voice for Peace and other communities of faith and conscience will gather to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an immediate halt to US military assistance to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. https://www.interfaithpeacewg. org