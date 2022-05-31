Interfaith Vigil Against Gun Violence

press release: Location - Common Grace, 3565 Tulane Ave, Madison, WI 53714

There have now been more mass shootings in 2022 than days. Join us in Prayer & Action!

Clergy and Religious leaders are encouraged to wear their religious clothing.

This is a family-friendly event. Family area will be available with chalk and family activities.

Organizers: Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and MOSES

Cosponsors: 80% Coalition, American Baptist Churches of WI, Brady: United to End Gun Violence, ELCA South-Central Synod of Wisconsin, Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee, JustDane, Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, Temple Beth El, Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), Wi Conference United Methodist Church, Wi Conference United Church of Christ

https://www.facebook.com/events/510473094095032/

