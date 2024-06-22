Intergenerational Art Workshop

media release: Food is such a central part of our identities, it's also a joyful way to share one's culture. Come explore...

In partnership with the Taste of Madison, MYArts wants to know what food and community mean to you. What food do you love to receive or share?

Kids and adults of all ages are welcome to join an art-making workshop at MYArts on Saturday, June, 22. MYArts will provide food and art supplies, you’ll provide the creativity!

Participants in this workshop will:

Use paint, drawings, and stencils to decorate a canvas that will be displayed at the Taste of Madison, guided by artist and muralist Tuwilê Roots.

Contribute to a large community canvas.

Have a chance to decorate a bandana to take home.

Space is limited, please review the available slots below and click on the button to sign up. Individuals are welcome, we encourage families/groups to sign up for a single slot together. We recommend wearing clothing that can get stained.

For more information about MYArts, please visit our website at madisonyoutharts.org.

We can’t wait to see you