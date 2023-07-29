media release: Drum Power announces its second annual Intergenerational Day of Drum and Dance, with community drum and dance classes, taught by master artists, that are open to all ages and abilities. The celebration will take place July 29, 2023, from 1 - 7:30 p.m. at Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts), 1055 E. Mifflin Street. Individual class cost is $18 and a full day pass for all activities is $60. Classes are free for youth participants of Drum Power Summer Arts Camp, July 17-28. Registration is available on the Drum Power website.

Nationally and internationally renowned instructors will offer classes including:

● West African Drumming with Yorel Lashley and Mandjou Mara at 1pm - 2:15pm

● Afro-Brazilian Drumming with Tom Ross and Special Guests at 2:30pm - 3:45pm

● Brazilian Dance with Quenia Ribeiro at 4pm - 5:30pm

● West African Dance with Assane Konte at 6pm - 7:30pm

“This event culminates two weeks of instruction and community with Madison youth,” says Drum Power Director Yorel Lashley. “We proudly give back to the broader community with a rare opportunity to learn from internationally renowned artists.”

Jessica Courtier, MYArts director of community partnerships adds, "MYArts is very excited to be the site for the Drum Power Intergenerational Day of Drum and Dance. This event brings together truly world-class instructors in a friendly, community-oriented atmosphere. We expect this will be an event filled with joy and learning."

Drum Power is a youth leadership program in which young people learn traditional West African, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming and their cultural and historical significance. Youth also build self-esteem and life skills, focusing on discipline, community and leadership. These life skills are the foundational pillars of the Drum Power program. Drum Power Summer Arts Camp is currently in its second week of instruction with 80 youth across Madison participating.