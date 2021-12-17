Interior Architecture Showcase

press release: The UW-Madison School of Human Ecology Interior Architecture (IA) 2021 Showcase features the work of IA students who have completed the majority of their studio courses. Work on display include design portfolio projects that showcase work from their academic careers. IA portfolios feature computer-generated virtual representations of commercial and residential spaces, as well as traditional hand illustrations, artwork, and graphics that explain their design process. Join us in celebrating these student achievements as they prepare to graduate and design professionally. This showcase is co-sponsored by the School of Human Ecology Design Studies Department. Opening Reception on December 17 from 5-7pm.

Please join us at the reception for a showcase event featuring student projects from the 2021 Wearable Technology class! (DS518)

In Wearable Technology, students create innovative and experimental designs that integrate textiles, technology and the body. Students in the class explore new ways of integrating microcontrollers, sensors and actuators to build functional prototypes. Between learning skills in hands-on making, electronics and computer programming, students also get a crash course in the fabrication of technology-rich wearable devices. Projects generated in the course range from the pragmatic to the playful. Some projects may aim to save lives while others provide new ways of looking at the world around us.