press release: Friday, December 7 – Monday, December 10, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, December 7, 5 – 7 pm

The Interior Architecture Showcase features the work of IA students who have completed the majority their studio courses. They will present design portfolios that showcase work from their academic careers, including designs for residential spaces as well as commercial spaces, such as offices and restaurants. IA portfolios feature computer-generated virtual representations of the students’ designs, as well as traditional hand illustrations, artwork, and graphics that explain their design process. Many of these students are ready to use these final portfolios as they interview for their first professional positions with design firms and design-related companies.