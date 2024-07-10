International Choreographed Ballroom Dance Association Convention

media release: CBDA Convention #48: Madison, Wisconson, July 10 – 13 , 2024

BUTTER NOT MISS IT!

Welcome Letter

Register online by Credit Card or PayPal or use the registration form on the flyer. Send with check made payable to “ICBDA #48 Convention” to our Registration Chair:

Mike and Mary Foral

3083 Fairfield Lane

Aurora, IL 60504

You need to be a current member. Click here to join or renew your membership. (Attendees must have current memberships.)

Where Is It? The ICBDA Convention in 2024 will be held at the Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q Hammons Drive, Middleton, WI ( Hotel Area). As usual, we will have three halls that will encompass phase 3 through 6 dancing on our signature floating wood floors. Ballrooms

Staying at the Host Hotel: ICBDA has negotiated a reduced room rate of $119 per night plus tax or a suite rate of $144 per night plus tax at the Marriott. Reservation Link

Phone: 1-888-745-2032 – Group ID: ICBDA 2024

Make reservations before June 17, 2024, to receive the guaranteed room rate.

Important Note: By staying at the host hotel, you will not only get a good room rate, but you are also defraying the rental cost of the dance halls. Dancers staying elsewhere will pay an additional $100 ballroom fee ($50 for singles) to help offset their share of the ballroom cost.

Getting There: The Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) services Madison. Five airlines fly into Dade County Regional Airport: American, Delta, Frontier, Sun County, and United.

The best way to get to the Madison Marriott West from the airport is to contact the hotel staff – they will come get you. You can also take Lyft or Uber. Taxi service is available, but it is more expensive than the rideshare companies. The trip is about 15 miles or 22 minutes.

You can also travel by Amtrak to Columbus, Wisconsin, and then Amtrak will shuttle you to town.

What About Parking? Parking at the Marriott is free.