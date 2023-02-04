media release: After an interruption of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison International Partners was thrilled to resume last September its International Cooking & Dinner event, which is a veritable international food festival. This event has been happening each month on a rather quiet and shady stretch of Gorham Street – in the kitchen of Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 East Gorham Street – welcoming more neighbors and internationals every day. Food becomes the universal language that gathers Madison's global community. Dozens of internationals from various nations studying at UW, WESLI, MATC, and working and living in Madison are eager to establish friendships, learn about American culture, and share their own culture. Food became the universal language. The Wisconsin State Journal called it the "Best Kept Dining Secret in Madison".

Our next International Cooking & Dinner is Saturday, Feb. 4 (postponed from January 28 due to weather), from 3 to 7 pm. It's a cross-cultural event where people from all over the world use our kitchen for cooking, sharing recipes, and eating together. Cooking starts at 3 pm and dinner follows at 6 pm.

