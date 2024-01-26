Ceasefire & Stop Arming Israel

media release: THIS FRIDAY, January 26, from 11 am - 1 pm @ the Wisconsin State Capitol

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Madison for a World BEYOND War, Building Unity, and Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison are joining together in support of the Center for Constitutional Rights case against Biden, Blinken and Austin for complicity in g3n0c1de, and we will join groups around the world demonstrating to draw attention to the case.

The US Senate is also set to vote on the Biden administration's request for another $14 BILLION of weapons for Israel (part of $105 BILLION for weapons to kill people in Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and to militarize the southern border). We are imploring Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to also vote NO on more weapons. We ask them to divest us from militarism and call for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestine.

Join us as we push to create a better future for our communities at home and abroad.

Also, UW Students for Justice in Palestine asks people to assemble on the Library Mall at 10:30 am and march to the Capitol.

More from Madison for a World BEYOND War:

Madison for a World BEYOND War and other groups (list below) will host a press conference featuring State Rep Francesa Hong, Madison Alder Nasra Wehelie, and others who are asking their US Senators to vote NO on the Biden administration’s request for another $14 billion of military “aid” for Israel.

A new poll this week shows that more than one-third of Americans believe Israel is committing genocide. Almost half of those surveyed aged 18-29, 49%, say Israel is committing genocide. An Israel Palestine ceasefire resolution now stands before the Wisconsin legislature, Resolution 92. Madison City Council unanimously passed a ceasefire resolution on December 5.

Very soon the US Senate will vote on the supplemental funding bill of $14 billion of weapons for Israel (part of $105 billion for weapons to kill people in Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and to militarize the southern border). In November, the same appropriations bill came before the House. Our Wisconsin representatives Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore voted NO.

The sponsoring groups (see below) and Wisconsin elected officials are asking Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to follow Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore’s lead and also vote NO on this colossal bill for more weapons.

Speakers will include State Rep Francesca Hong (sponsor of the state ceasefire resolution before the Wisconsin legislature), Madison Alder Nasra Wehelie (sponsor of the Madison ceasefire resolution that passed unanimously in December), Asifa Quraishi-Landes, UW-Madison professor of law; UW-Madison students; Marc Rosenthal, Jewish Voice for Peace Madison.

Speakers will also discuss:

On Friday, January 26, the International Court of Justice will issue a ruling regarding the genocide case against Israel, and the request that Israel “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza.”

Also Friday, the Center for Constitutional Rights will be in court in Oakland with their case against Biden, Blinken and Austin for complicity in genocide.

UW-Madison students who are members of Students for Justice in Palestine UW will speak about the need for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation.

Saturday, January 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day. Members of Jewish Voice for Peace Madison will read a statement calling on the world to end the genocide in Gaza, written by JVP members who are descendents of Holocaust survivors.

Stefania Sani, co-coordinator of Madison for a World BEYOND War, explained, “The world’s leading weapons dealer, the US government, should send no more weapons to Ukraine, Israel or Taiwan. Instead, people in Wisconsin want this $105 billion of our tax money to be spent on human and environmental needs, not weapons to kill and maim people.”

The supplemental funding legislation includes $14.3 billion for weapons and military “assistance” for Israel while Israel commits genocide in Gaza; and $61 billion to continue the war in Ukraine when there is no military solution--only a diplomatic one. The supplemental also includes $13.6 billion to militarize the US border with 1,300 additional security guards, $2 billion in arms for Taiwan to prepare for war with China, and $9 billion for humanitarian aid spread among Israel, Ukraine, and Gaza.

On January 16, Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson voted down Bernie Sanders' Senate Resolution 504 for steps to hold Israel accountable and halt the supply of weapons from the US. The resolution got lots of media attention. Eleven senators voted in support of Sanders' resolution. Madison-Rafah Sister City Project responded in this open letter to Tammy Baldwin.

In 2023, Wisconsin contributed $14.57 billion to the Pentagon, sources here and here. According to the United States Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Wisconsin’s taxpayers contributed over $55 million to the yearly $3.8 billion of “aid” to Israel. $55 million could instead fund for Wisconsin:

6,538 households with public housing for a year

19,138 children receiving free or low cost health care

600 elementary school teachers

1,455 student loan debt cancellation (source here)

Sponsoring groups: Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Jewish Voice for Peace Madison, Madison for a World BEYOND War, Students for Justice in Palestine - UW Madison, Madison Veterans for Peace, Building Unity, and Women International League for Peace and Freedom - Madison