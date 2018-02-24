International Festival
Martin Jenich
press release: Join us in celebrating the rich cultural heritage within our community and enjoy more than 30 FREE performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home. Indulge in cuisines from around the world, browse stunning arts and crafts available for purchase and learn about the many local businesses with global connections. Performer list.
Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
