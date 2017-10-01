International Kite Fly for Peace

press release:

Sunday, October 1, 2017, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg

In early October, kite fliers from over 50 countries lift their kites into the wind expressing hope for peace and environmental harmony. This spirit recognizes and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of kite flying as a positive statement for promoting peace, international understanding and a sustainable planet.

Activities between 11:00 and 4:00 p.m., include:

♦ Many beautiful kites flown by regional kitefliers

♦ Banners and ground displays

♦ Kite making for kids from 1:00 – 2:00

♦ Sky surprises and bird gliders that drop from the sky

Bring your kites, friends and picnic lunches!!

McKee Farms Park is at 5700 Chapel Valley Rd., just off Fish Hatchery Rd. and McKee Rd. Exit at Fish Hatchery Road off the Hwy 12-18 Beltline (south side of Madison) and head south about 2.5 miles on Fish Hatchery. After crossing McKee Rd. take the next right at the Summit Credit Union. Watch for kite festival signs!