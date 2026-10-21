media release: International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience. Each year, AFSP Wisconsin is honored to bring suicide loss survivors together in communities across our state for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

Join us in Madison for a special gathering where those who have lost someone to suicide can connect with others who understand, share experiences, find support, and hold onto hope.

Each Survivor Day event is unique and created with care for those navigating life after suicide loss. The day also includes an AFSP-produced documentary featuring stories of loss, healing, resilience, and connection.

Our event will close at 2 PM with additional/optional breakout activities from 2-3 PM. Lunch will be provided.

AGENDA:

10-10:20 - Soft welcome

10:20-10:30 - Welcoming Remarks

10:30-11:00 - Film - Life Journeys: Healing Together

11:00-11:05 Grounding/Mindfulness

11:05-12:30 - Discussion

12:30-1:00 - Lunch

1:00-1:45 - Art Activity

1:45-2 - We Remember Them Reading

2 - Full Group Close

2-3 Optional Breakout Activities

Honor your journey. Honor the memories that shape it. Honor how far you have come.

Non-loss survivors are also welcome.

Made possible by funds raised at our Out of the Darkness Walks