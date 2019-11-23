press release: 21st Annual International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: Internationally sponsored by AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION. Locally sponsored by Journey Mental Health Center and Survivors of Suicide Support Group. Join us for a program for survivors of a suicide loss, family members, professionals, and community members who support and serve them. This day of hope and healing is held worldwide to create a sense of community by connecting with others who share similar experiences. Our event provides helpful resources and an opportunity for remembrance.

Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Journey Mental Health Center, 25 Kessel Ct. -Lower Level (Elevator available). Free parking in front of building.

Questions? SOS phone 608-280-2435 or email sos@journeymhc.org

Additional information at www.journeymhc.org or www.afsp.org/survivorday

$15 per adult.

9:00 a.m. Registration and Continental Breakfast; Resources, Memory Quilts Displayed; Music

10:00 a.m. Welcome; Viewing of a short AFSP film for Survivors

10:30 a.m. Facilitated Discussion

11:30 a.m. Closing and Pie and Coffee