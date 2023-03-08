International Women’s Day Speakout

press release: Wednesday, March 8, International Women's Day

Open Mic Speak Out

"Ceasefire, Diplomacy and Abolish War."

Sponsored by Madison for a World Beyond War

Join us to share your own words, music, poetry, or bring statements from other women.

Young people and kids especially are encouraged to comment on their vision for peace!

You can email us to share your words in advance, so we can include you in promotion, or just show up and speak.

4:00 pm, Library Mall, UW Madison