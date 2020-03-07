International Women's Day: Press for Progress

press release: Come celebrate women at our IWD Event! We have a program for women from all walks of life from neighborhoods to cities to the world.

International Women's Day 2020

Theme: "An Equal World is an Enabled World"

Hashtag: #Each4Equal

Wear something purple if you can.

March 8 every year is International Women's Day (IWD). When March 8 falls on a weekday, we celebrate International Women's Day on the preceding Saturday with a PUBLIC event that is like a festival for women. It is day when we take time to acknowledge the achievements that women have made from our local Madison area to the global sphere including the State of Wisconsin and the US at large.

Are you wondering why we are hosting this event? All of us at AFRICaide and 4W strive to improve the lives or women and girls. So we are calling all women and girls to celebrate our day and to support one another. The purpose of this event is to bring together women and girls from all backgrounds to celebrate International Women's Day. We are coming together to reflect on how we can reduce gender inequality within and beyond our community. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in discussions with those engaged in improving conditions for women locally, nationally, and internationally. Lunch will be provided.

Come along and invite your friends, family and co-workers to the seventh annual International Women’s Day organized by AFRICaide and the 4W (Women & Wellbeing in Wisconsin & the World) Initiative.

Program Highlights

Global Marketplace with Local Women Vendors (All day)

Music

Body Movement

Keynote

Photoshoot with Hedi, our Resident Photographer (Great professional portraits)

Lunch

Awards

Interactive activities

Circle of Women

If you have any questions on accessibility, or tranlation services, or other concerns, please let us know by contacting: Emilie Songolo, AFRICaide, ensongolo@gmail.com, or Lori Diprete Brown, 4W, dipretebrown@wisc.edu.

Special thanks to our sponsors: