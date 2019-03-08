International Women's Day Celebration

to Google Calendar - International Women's Day Celebration - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - International Women's Day Celebration - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - International Women's Day Celebration - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - International Women's Day Celebration - 2019-03-08 19:00:00

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Learn how you can actively petition the Madison Common Council to join over 40 cities in support of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

This is the UN treaty known as the ”international bill of rights” for women. CEDAW affirms the fundamental rights of women and girls and sets out a comprehensive framework to combat gender inequality and eliminate gender discrimination.

Movie to be shown:

"A Girl in the River - The Price of Forgiveness"

Info

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Special Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - International Women's Day Celebration - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - International Women's Day Celebration - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - International Women's Day Celebration - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - International Women's Day Celebration - 2019-03-08 19:00:00