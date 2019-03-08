International Women's Day Celebration

press release: Learn how you can actively petition the Madison Common Council to join over 40 cities in support of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

This is the UN treaty known as the ”international bill of rights” for women. CEDAW affirms the fundamental rights of women and girls and sets out a comprehensive framework to combat gender inequality and eliminate gender discrimination.

Movie to be shown:

"A Girl in the River - The Price of Forgiveness"