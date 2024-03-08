media release: Join us for a lively and inspiring celebration of International Women's Day at the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce! This in-person event will take place on Fri Mar 08 2024 at 09:00:00 GMT-0600 (Central Standard Time).

Poderosas is dedicated to honoring the achievements and contributions of women in business from all walks of life.

Located at Anton Drive, Madison, our venue offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere for everyone to come together and share stories. Poderosas will include thought-provoking discussions, empowerment workshops, engaging activities and an opportunity to connect with over 20 women owned businesses that will participate as vendors.

Whether you're an entrepreneur, professional, student, or simply passionate about women's empowerment, this event is for you! Join us as we come together to celebrate the progress we've made and the work that still lies ahead.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect, learn, and be inspired. Mark your calendars and spread the word about the WLCC | International Women's Day Celebration 2024!