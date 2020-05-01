press release: Fri. May 1, noon, Labor Temple Parking Lot (1602 S. Park St.) Car/Bike Caravan to Celebrate International Workers Day! This May Day we will honor all workers - especially our medical, restaurant, grocery, postal and delivery workers. They should ALL receive hazard pay and equipment they need to stay safe. For all those who have lost their jobs or are now underemployed, emergency relief funds and BadgerCare should be given to them directly - this must include our undocumented sisters and brothers. We are also calling to cancel rent and end utility shutoffs in this time of crisis. The caravan will practice safe social distancing and travel around the State Capitol to let our leaders know that worker solidarity is still alive and well in Wisconsin! More info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1555869417898682/

For many other ideas on how to celebrate May Day safely while supporting workers rights everywhere, visit: https://www.genstrike.org/may- day-guide/