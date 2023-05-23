Internet for All Listening Session

media release: After kicking off the Internet for All Wisconsin Listening Tour and hosting events in Menomonie, Hayward, Rhinelander, and Milwaukee, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) is encouraging Wisconsinites to register for the remaining stops of the statewide tour.

Governor Tony Evers and the PSC announced the Listening Tour on April 28th to gather public input to help develop the state’s five-year action plan to deploy high-speed internet and improve internet affordability and adoption under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s ‘Internet for All’ programs.

A PSC Commissioner and Wisconsin Broadband Office staff attend each of these sessions to receive input from the public, local officials, and business leaders about the hundreds of millions of dollars of broadband funding coming to the state over the next five years. Community leaders and all interested members of the public are welcome to attend this free event. Prospective attendees are advised to visit the event website for additional event information.

“The Commission has already gained valuable insight into the broadband access needs and priorities from participants during the first four stops of the Internet for All Wisconsin Listening Tour, but we need to hear from Wisconsinites in all corners of the state,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “The remaining stops on this tour will help us ensure all communities are represented in our work to improve access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet.”

The Internet for All Wisconsin Listening Tour is hosted by the PSC’s Wisconsin Broadband Office, in partnership with Wisconsin’s regional economic development organizations. If someone is unable to attend an in-person or virtual meeting, they may still submit public comment here.

The remaining event details are as follows:

Monday, May 15 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, La Crosse Public Library Auditorium (800 Main St, La Crosse, WI 54601),In partnership with 7 Rivers Alliance

Friday, May 19 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Fox Valley Technical College (1825 N Bluemound Drive, Room HS 114 A and B, Entrance 16, Appleton, WI 54912), In partnership with New North

Monday, May 22 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Virtual meeting on zoom

Tuesday, May 23 | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Madison College - Truax Campus (1701 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704), In partnership with Madison Region Economic Partnership

Tuesday, May 23 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Platteville Public Library (225 W Main St, Platteville, WI 53818), In partnership with Prosperity Southwest

Thursday, June 1 | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM , Mid-State Technical College – Wisconsin Rapids Campus (502 32nd St N, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494), In partnership with Centergy

Tuesday, June 6, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM, virtual meeting on zoom

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations to access this service, activity, or program, please contact Josie Lathrop at (608) 261-8525 at least three business days prior to the meeting.

Please visit the Internet for All Wisconsin Listening Tour website for more information.